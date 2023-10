MANILA -- Akira and JL of P-pop group BGYO have collaborated on the single "Be Mine," which has been released on various music streaming platforms.

The song's lyrics video has also been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Be Mine" was composed by Jeremy Glinoga and Jonathan Manalo, who also produced the track. It was arranged by Theo Mortel.

