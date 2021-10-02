Jhong Hilario eyes reelection as Makati councilor

Photo from Jhong Hilario's Instagram account

Actor-politician Jhong Hilario is seeking for a fresh term as Makati councilor as he filed his certificate of candidacy on Friday.

On Instagram, Hilario showed his COC with his family, including first-born Sarina, wearing his violet political color.

“Patuloy na maglilingkod bilang konsehal ng district 1 ng Makati. Team Ube!” he wrote in the caption.

The “It’s Showtime” host received support from his friends in showbiz, such as Vhong Navarro, Karylle, Karla Estrada, and Ryan Bang.

“Good luck, Sir,” Navarro commented.

“You look good in your political color,” Karylle added.

Hilario won his second term as city councilor in the 2019 elections, receiving one of the highest total votes in his district.

The actor has not appeared on television for a while after quitting “Your Face Sounds Familiar” early this year, and taking a hiatus from “It’s Showtime” to focus on the birth of her daughter amid the pandemic.

