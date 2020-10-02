Pilipinas, Game KNB?' game show returns with new host Robi Domingo

MANILA — Robi Domingo will be hosting the new incarnation of the classic TV game show “Pilipinas Game KNB?”

Domingo, who has hosted shows like “Pinoy Big Brother” and “The Voice Philippines,” said that it is a dream come true for him to be able to host the fan-favorite game show, which ran for close to a decade in the 2000s, first hosted by Kris Aquino and then Edu Manzano.

‘Talagang I had to call her, my boss, [and ask], ’Pilipinas Game KNB?’, ‘yung show nina Kris [Aquino] at Edu [Manzano]? Anong yes or no? Of course yes!” he told MJ Felipe in a report on Friday.

He added: “Matagal ko nang sinisigaw sa universe ito, matagal lang pangarap. Ang sarap sa puso na ‘yung mga boss mo have this confidence [in me].”

According to Domingo, the new version of the show will “adapt” to fit how the internet is used nowadays, much like how the original embraced the era of text messaging as its theme.

This means, among other changes, that Filipinos from all over the world can become a contestant, he explained.

More details on the show’s revamped mechanics will be revealed in the coming days.

The 2020 “Pilipinas Game KNB?” will be available for viewing on Jeepney TV and the livestreaming app Kumu starting October 12.