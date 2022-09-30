“A Thousand Cuts,” the documentary about Rappler founder Maria Ressa, was recognized Friday (Manila time) as Outstanding Social Issue Documentary at the News and Documentary Emmys.

The #DocEmmys Award for Outstanding Social Issue Documentary goes to A Thousand Cuts | FRONTLINE @frontlinepbs (@PBS). pic.twitter.com/hEaBb9Gs4p — News & Documentary Emmys (@newsemmys) September 30, 2022

Released in 2020, the documentary from Filipino-American filmmaker Ramona Diaz followed Ressa and the news platform Rappler during their fight for press freedom under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“A Thousand Cuts” chronicled the arrest of Ressa for cyber libel in 2019, and Rappler’s Pia Ranada being banned from Malacañang, where she was assigned as beat reporter, among other challenges the news outfit faced in covering the Duterte government.

The Emmy trophy is only the latest international recognition for “A Thousand Cuts.”

After premiering at Sundance Film Festival in 2020, the title also won Best Documentary at the Gotham Awards a year later, and in June this year became the recipient of the George Foster Peabody Award for Documentary.

“A Thousand Cuts” can be watched in full on the YouTube channel of PBS Frontline.