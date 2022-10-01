LOOK: Sandara Park slays in Paris Fashion Week

MANILA – South Korean artist and Filipino favorite Sandara Park made sure to leave a mark at the recent Paris Fashion Week in France.

On Instagram, Park created buzz as she rocked different outfits in the event, wearing creations of Rick Owens and Giambattista Valli.

Park visited the Philippines last July. She started her showbiz career in the Philippines when she joined "Star Circle Quest" in 2004. She left the local industry in 2007.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the popular K-pop group 2NE1, which drew millions of fans all over the world. The group disbanded after seven years.

After 2NE1, Park remained active in South Korea's entertainment industry as a host and actress.

In December 2021, Park expressed on social media that it is her wish to come back to the Philippines to perform again in front of her fans in the country.

