Ejay Falcon files COC for vice governor

MANILA -- Actor Ejay Falcon filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for vice governor of Oriental Mindoro in the 2022 elections on Friday.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother" winner is the running mate of incumbent Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito "Bonz" Dolor, who also filed his COC.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, Falcon said he hopes to receive the same support he got from his province-mates when he competed in the ABS-CBN reality show in 2008.

"Sana ay suportahan niyo rin ako sa ganitong klase ng larangan. Sinuportahan nila ako bilang isang aktor at 'PBB' winner. Sana po ay suportahan din nila ako," he said.

Falcon has been accompanying Dolor in visiting the different municipalities of Oriental Mindoro since mid-August, according to fan updates which the actor has been sharing on his verified Facebook page.

He worked as a helper in a market before entering the entertainment industry in 2008, when he joined and won "PBB: Teen Edition Plus."

Falcon was the lead star in the ABS-CBN dramas "Dugong Buhay" and "Sandugo," among other starring roles in Kapamilya movies and series.

