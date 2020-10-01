Raymart Santiago on dating Jodi Sta. Maria: 'Masaya lang lahat'

MANILA – Actor Raymart Santiago has spoken up after it was reported that he and actress Jodi Sta. Maria are now dating each other.

In an article published by PEP on Thursday, talent manager Noel Ferrer said he was able to talk to Santiago after the news broke and he only had one simple thing to say.

“Hindi naman kami KathNiel o LizQuen. Kung ano man 'yung inilabas niyo, 'yun na ‘yon. Masaya lang lahat,” he told Ferrer.

The “Ang sa Iyo ay Akin” actress has yet to talk about the matter.

In an earlier PEP report published on Wednesday, Ferrer said the two are reportedly “happy” in a relationship.

Ferrer shared that Santiago confirmed the news to him, after he asked him about a photo showing the actor and Sta. Maria embracing one another inside a private residence in Alabang.

“WE ARE HAPPY THAT YOU ARE HAPPY!!!” Ferrer exclaimed, sharing the photo on Instagram and tagging both the accounts of Sta. Maria and Santiago. “GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!!!” he added.

Sta. Maria last dated Jolo Revilla, whom she broke up with in 2018. She was also married to Pampi Lacson, but they split up in 2011 after five years together. They have a son, Thirdy.

Santiago’s last relationship was with a non-showbiz woman. He also had a previous marriage, with actress Claudine Barretto. They have two kids, Sabina and Santino.