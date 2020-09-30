Jodi Sta. Maria, Raymart Santiago are dating

Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago are thought to be “happy” in a relationship, a report said. Instagram

MANILA — “Ang sa Iyo ay Akin” star Jodi Sta. Maria is dating Raymart Santiago.

The two are thought to be “happy” in a relationship, reported talent manager Noel Ferrer for Pep.

Ferrer shared that Santiago confirmed the news to him, after he asked him about a photo that showed the actor and Sta. Maria embracing one another inside a private residence in Alabang.

“WE ARE HAPPY THAT YOU ARE HAPPY!!!” Ferrer exclaimed, sharing the photo on Instagram and tagging both the accounts of Sta. Maria and Santiago. “GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!!!” he added.

Sta. Maria last dated Jolo Revilla, whom she broke up with in 2018. She was also married to Pampi Lacson, but they split in 2011 after five years together. They have a son, Thirdy.

Santiago’s last relationship was with a non-showbiz woman. He also had a failed marriage, with actress Claudine Barretto. They have two kids, Sabina and Santino.