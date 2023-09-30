Corinne Bailey Rae is coming to PH for one-night show

MANILA -- English singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae is bringing her Black Rainbows Tour to Manila.

"Corinne Bailey Rae Live In Manila" will happen on November 14 at the Filinvest Tent, Alabang, promoter Karpos Live announced on Friday.

The tickets can be availed via tickelo.com.





Rae is known for her soulful R&B tracks “Put Your Records On” and “Like A Star,” and her Grammy-winning version of Bob Marley’s “Is This Love.”

Rae's latest album "Black Rainbows" is considered her most experimental album to date. It showcases her musical range from noise and delicacy to longing and rage, The New York Times said.

