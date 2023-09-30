Boy Abunda. Handout

MANILA -- Veteran talk show host Boy Abunda is now busy with his latest project, the Just One, Isa Lang Movement, which aims to motivate people to do one good thing a day.

“My goal is to provoke and inspire a mindset of goodness to everyone,” he said in a statement.

“There is so much negativity and hatred in this world. There are lots of bashing and negative comments on social media. The world has turned bleak and somber. The project is about motivating people to do just one good thing everyday. Just a simple act of kindness to others can make this world a much better place to live in.”

Abunda is also known for his love for his mother, which inspired him to establish the Make Your Nanay Proud (MYNP) foundation.

“Positivity is the antidote to toxicity,” said Abunda. “It is the only way to counter-attack negativity. Imagine if every person can do one good thing daily and it becomes a habit. That one act of goodness can become two, three and more each day.”

“Just One, Isa Lang” is a catchy title and aims to appeal to all sectors of society so more people can participate in this movement.

Abunda has also interviewed more than a hundred celebrities so far about the single good thing they have done in a particular day.

He will soon start talking to people from all walks of life about how they express kindness to others.

“The answers I got from celebrities were varied,” he noted. “These include hugging a friend, saying I love you, apologizing to someone, telling the truth, listening to Mom, waking up smiling, telling your wife Thank you and many more. These good deeds are immeasurable.”

“I always apologize when I think I have offended someone. Saying sorry humbles me. It brings me back to my core. Doing good things does not require a status or hierarchy. This is what I want to apply in ‘Just One, Isa Lang’ movement.”

“Just one, Isa Lang” is set to be launched via TikTok and @therealboyabunda this October, Abunda’s birth month.