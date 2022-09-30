Photos from Megaworld Lifestyle Malls

MANILA – Moviegoers have the chance to see some films from Italy for free as the first edition of Italian Film Festival Manila takes place in Taguig City.

Seven full-length films will be aired for free at the Venice Grand Canal in McKinley Hills from September 29 to October 2.

Audiences may proceed to the Venice Cineplex which will feature a diverse lineup of Italian movies from drama, comedy, and mystery-thriller.

“We at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls are honored to be hosting the Italian Film Festival Manila, in its first year here in the Philippines. We are happy for the opportunity to screen these world-class films in our beautiful cinemas at Venice Cineplex,” said Graham Coates, head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

“Participating in an international film festival enriches understanding of different cultures, and allows for people to come together and share common love and interest for the art of films. We are incredibly proud to become a venue for this milestone, and we hope to continue and nurture the partnership with the Philippine Italian Association.”

The Italian Film Festival in Manila is supported by the Philippine Italian Association, Embassy of Italy in Manila, and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

Here are the films included in the first-ever Italian Film Festival Manila.

“America Latina” (September 29, 7:30 p.m.)

America Latina

Massimo is a dentist from Latina, happily married with two daughters. One day he goes down to the cellar for housework and finds a girl tied up and gagged, asking for help.

“Il Silenzio Grande” (September 30, 5:30 p.m.)

In 1960s, in Naples, Mrs. Primic decides to sell the family villa with the consent of almost all the heirs. The only one who objects is Valerio, who will begin to feel like a stranger among his loved ones. A story full of misunderstandings, conflicts and confrontations runs through the lives of this dysfunctional family, which discovers that "living" does not necessarily mean "being alive.”

“Una Notte Da Dottore” (September 30, 8 p.m.)

Mario, a young rider who carries out home deliveries, finds his bike destroyed because of an accident with Pierfrancesco Mai, a 65-year-old doctor who works as a night watchman. As a result of the accident, Pierfrancesco's sciatica worsens, and to solve the problem he decides to give up his car to Mario: the young man can use it for his deliveries, but will also have to visit the doctor's patients, while the doctor guides him through the use of an earpiece.

“A Chiara” (October 1, 5:30 p.m.)

Chiara Guerrasio is a bright girl with a strong personality and very much loved by her father. When he leaves the city for a long business travel, her life will change balance and she will discover hidden truths from her own family.

“3/19” (October 1, 8 p.m.)

The life of Camilla, a successful lawyer, is turned upside down by a car accident for which she feels responsible and which fatally involved a boy. With Bruno, the morgue’s director who is in charge of identifying the deceased young man, Camilla tries to rediscover herself.

“L’arminuta” (October 2, 2:30 p.m.)

August, 1975. A 13-year-old girl is taken away from the family she has lived with until and assigned to another home to which she discovers she belongs. Having lost the ease of her previous life, the little girl finds herself having to learn to live in a small and austere home with her five brothers.

“Lasciarsi un giorno a Roma” (October 2, 5:30 p.m.)

There is nothing more complex than dealing with a breakup after ten years of living together. One needs to find the right ways and words so that the other would not fall... and it may happen that one would write to an advice columnist to know what is the right way to act. But what would happen if that letter ends up in the hands of the person one is breaking up with?

