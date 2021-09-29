MANILA — Former screen couple Bobby Andrews and Angelu de Leon are seeking an elected post in their respective cities in the 2022 elections.

Facebook: Angelu De Leon District 2 Pasig City

De Leon will run for councilor in Pasig City’s 2nd district, under the same slate as re-electionist Mayor Vico Sotto, she shared on social media.

In her campaign material, de Leon used “TGIS,” the title of her iconic TV show with Andrews, to state her slogan: “Tapat, Gawa, Ina, Serbisyo”.

Her political hashtag is a play on her name: #ANGELwithU.

Facebook: Bobby Andrews

Andrews, de Leon’s “love team” partner in the 1990s, is running in the 4th district of Quezon City, also as councilor.

His running mates include Marvin Rillo, who is seeking the congressional seat.

Andrews, like de Leon, is incorporating his popular name to his slogan, which goes, “Basta ikaw Aprub”.

Andrews and de Leon are the latest showbiz personalities to announce their intent to join the 2022 polls, following the likes Claudine Barretto, Nash Aguas, Ejay Falcon, and Javi Benitez.