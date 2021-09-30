Celebs join Lakas-CMD in time for 2022 polls

Actress Arci Muñoz appears as a guest ‘Star Patroller’ of ‘TV Patrol’ in September 2019. FILE/Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actress Arci Muñoz was among the showbiz personalities who joined Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats’ (Lakas-CMD) on Thursday, a day before the filing of candidacy for the 2022 elections.

The “Walang Hanggang Paalam” star is running for councilor in Cainta, Rizal, the political party said.

Muñoz, who is also a Philippine Air Force reservist with a rank of sergeant, is vying for an elected post for the first time.

Muñoz is part of the slate of PBA legend Alvin Patrimonio, who is aiming for the mayoral seat in the municipality.

“We consider these dedicated public servants as assets of Lakas-CMD. Their decision to join the party is not just a proof of their confidence in us but also of the party’s clean and efficient record of public service,” party president and House Majority Leader Martin G. Romualdez said.

Screen veteran Alma Moreno also took oath as member of Lakas-CMD, ahead of her bid as councilor in Parañaque City. The actress is a former president of the Philippine Councilors League.

Comedian-actor Dexter Dominguez, popularly known as Teri Onor, will meanwhile run for vice mayor of Abucay, Bataan under the same party.

Prior, Dominguez had already served as Abucay vice mayor, before becoming a three-term provincial board member of Bataan.

The showbiz personalities allying with Lakas-CMD are the latest to announce their intent to join the 2022 polls, after the likes of Claudine Barretto, Nash Aguas, Ejay Falcon, Javi Benitez, Angelu de Leon, and Bobby Andrews.