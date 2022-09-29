LOOK: Anne Curtis cuts hair short, wows fans

MANILA — Screen superstar Anne Curtis surprised her followers Thursday with a photos of her sporting one of her shortest hairstyle yet.

On her social media pages, Curtis posted snaps from her pictorial unveiling the new look. After years of growing her hair long, Curtis now sports a bob with bangs.

While drastic changes in celebrity’s looks can be achieved with wigs — as often seen in fashion editorials and other themed shoots — Curtis’ new hairdo was an actual cut.

In her post’s caption, Curtis credited zero1story for her haircut. The upscale salon, on its own Instagram page, shared a montage of photos showing Curtis in the makeover chair.

Within hours, Curtis’ photos drew over 250,000 likes, with many comments comparing her to Hollywood actress Natalie Portman and the title character in the 2002 film “Amélie.”

Curtis last cut her hair above her shoulders for her action-star turn in the 2018 film “BuyBust,” where she played an anti-narcotics operative.

Curtis, 37, has yet to debut her new hairstyle on television. As a mainstay of the daily noontime program “It’s Showtime,” Curtis is expected to surprise the “madlang people,” too, this weekend.

