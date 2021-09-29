Photos from John Arcilla's Instagram account and Wikimedia, Public Domain

After finally receiving his Volpi Cup from the Venice International Film Festival, veteran actor John Arcilla revealed his dream of portraying Filipino painter-hero Juan Luna in a future project.

During the unboxing of his best actor trophy from the prestigious competition, Arcilla opened up about the two projects he hopes to do as an actor.

This after the ABS-CBN executives offered Arcilla to tell them his dream role for a possible project as a reward for the honor he brought to the Kapamilya network and the entire Philippines.

The first dream project the actor is considering is a play from the Cultural Center of the Philippines, where he worked for almost a decade, and make it as a movie.

“May dalawa akong naiisip, 'yung isa pina-process na... I was a company actor for several years, for almost a decade sa CCP. I was their senior company actor. May isa kaming naisip na play na pwedeng gawing pelikula, isa 'yon. Pero 'di ko muna sasabihin baka ma-preempt,” he admitted.

But he was most excited to talk about his dream of playing Juan Luna in a project after his award-winning film “Heneral Luna” where he portrayed the fiery Antonio Luna.

According to Arcilla, both Lunas are colorful characters.

“Isa sa pinakagusto ko talaga aside from 'Heneral Luna' is 'yung Juan Luna, the painter, 'yung brother niya. Gusto ko gawin 'yun. Kasi kahit napaka-colorful pareho ng kanilang character, si Antonio Luna kasi is fire, very furious, parang naglalagablab,” Arcilla explained.

“Si Juan Luna naman ang demeanor niya, ang quality ng kaniyang rhythm ng personality niya is water. Kaya lang ang water 'pag nagalit 'yan, nagiging tidal wave. So iba siya,” he added.

Should this happen, Juan Luna would be added to Arcilla’s long list of Filipino historical figures he has played. He has done Andres Bonifacio, Jose Rizal, Emilio Aguinaldo, Marcelo del Pilar, Francisco Balagtas, Apolinario Mabini, and Lapu-Lapu to name a few.

“Sana mangyari 'yung Juan Luna. Magawa ko lang 'yun parang nakumpleto ko na 'yung history... parang kumpleto ko na halos 'yung mga bayani na pwede ko gawin. Ang hirap lang kasi niyang ipaalam 'yata sa family ng ex-wife ni Juan Luna. Pero sana, isa 'yun sa dream role ko,” he quipped.

In an exclusive virtual unboxing with ABS-CBN, Arcilla excitedly unboxed his Coppa Volpi on Wednesday.

Arcilla was recognized at the Venice International Film Festival for his performance in the movie "On The Job: The Missing 8" but missed the awards night.

“Ang tagal kong hinintay ito. Grabe. Dapat ako ang makakatanggap nito e. Sayang dapat nasa Venice ito. Nanghihinayang akong tanggalin 'yung balot,” Arcilla said.

“Ito ang the best, the best na award na na-receive ko so far. It's really, really wonderful. It means championship. Talaga namang golden cup. Sobrang saya ko award na ito.”

The Venice International Film Festival is the oldest film festival in the world and is counted among the three most prestigious, alongside Cannes and Berlin.

Arcilla is the first Southeast Asian talent to win best actor in Venice, in its 78-year history.

