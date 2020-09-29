Did Erich Gonzales just confirm her relationship with Mateo Lorenzo?

MANILA -- After years of being evasive, is Erich Gonzales slowly opening up about her love life?

The actress recently shared how she celebrated her 30th birthday through a vlog on her YouTube channel.

The video began with Gonzales singing the "Happy Birthday" song in the car until she was greeted by the bearded man beside her on the driver's seat.

"Thank you," she replied to the mystery man before smiling giddily in front of the camera.

The next clips showed Gonzales spending the day at a coffee shop and a steak restaurant.

Back in the same car around nighttime, the actress can be heard telling her companion: "Thank you for today."

"You're welcome," the man replied, with the actress heard giggling afterwards.

The date was presumably Gonzales' birthday "salubong" as the next clips showed her clock at 12 midnight.

"It's officially my birthday!" she said, before blowing her birthday cake and going on video calls with loved ones.

LAST GIFT

The second part of her vlog showed Gonzales opening her gifts for her viewers to see.

And it seems she saved the best for last -- the actress opted to unwrap everything before picking up the gift of Mateo Lorenzo, who has been rumored to be her boyfriend since 2018.

"Ang tao na 'to alam talaga na mahilig ako sa kape," she said of the businessman, as she thanked him for giving her an espresso pod machine.

Lorenzo's gift came with a letter, which Gonzales opted to read privately. "Sasarilinin ko muna ito ha," she said.

INSTAGRAM PLUG

Contrary to her usual evasiveness about Lorenzo and her dating life, Gonzales even promoted his Instagram page in her vlog "if you want to follow him."

The actress also included the link to Lorenzo's account in the description of her YouTube video.

On top of these, she posted a screenshot of her in the car with the mystery man on Instagram stories and tagged Lorenzo's account, seemingly confirming that he was her date.

A quick look at Lorenzo's Instagram page shows a photo of Gonzales back in 2017, prompting her fans to speculate that they have been going out for at least three years.

It was back in 2018 when Gonzales confirmed that she has a non-showbiz suitor.

She did not mention names, but she revealed that her suitor is the brother of Claudia Barretto's boyfriend, Basti Lorenzo.