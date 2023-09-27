NFL Chiefs' Travis Kelce delivers shout out to 'awesome' Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES, United States - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce "sure as hell enjoyed" the buzz Taylor Swift's appearance brought to his Sunday NFL game, but he won't be broadcasting details of his relationship with the pop star.

"Man, that was a crazy game," Kelce told his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast that was published on Wednesday. "It was just action-packed."

Swift, a 12-time Grammy winner who inspires a legion of fans, caused a sensation when she attended the Chiefs' 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Sporting a red and white Chiefs jacket, Swift sat in a luxury suite with Kelce's friends and family, including his mother, Donna.

"Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," said Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Chiefs.

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her," Kelce said. "She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in a great light.

"And on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans."

Ardent "Swifties" had spent recent weeks puzzling over possible indicators that she was in a budding relationship with Kelce, who said last week he had invited her to attend a game.

The two were seen departing Arrowhead Stadium together after the contest, Kelce at the wheel of a convertible.

Kelce neither confirmed nor denied the two were in a relationship, and he indicated he wouldn't be elaborating on that.

"I know I brought all this attention to me," the podcast regular said. "What's real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives."

There's no doubt, however, that Kelce is the focus of a whole new set of fans.

After a report Tuesday citing merchandise company Fanatics that his jersey sales had climbed more than 400%, Kelce said: "Sounds like the Swifties are also part of Chiefs Kingdom."