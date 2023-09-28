Iza Calzado returns to film with 'Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme'

Iza Calzado at the media conference for 'Shake Rattle & Roll Extreme.' Josh Mercado

MANILA -- Iza Calzado has headlined various horror films that scared the Filipino viewers in her career. This year, she took another horror challenge — a role in the bone-chilling "Shake Rattle & Roll Extreme," meant for this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Honored to be part of the latest offering of Regal Entertainment, the Kapamilya actress is “extremely grateful” to the company and executive Roselle Monteverde.

“It feels great to be back working. Honestly, kapag gumagawa kasi ako ng isang proyekto, ayaw kong maglagay ng expectations kasi nakaka-pressure siya. I enjoy the process of making the film. I enjoy promoting the film. Ang aking dasal, ang aking hiling sa Panginoon, ay maraming makapanood ng pelikula,” she said.

“Sana magbalik na ang ating mga kapwa Pilipino sa panonood ng sine, ng pelikula.”

“Ang tagumpay po ng isang pelikula ngayon really will signify the coming back to life of Philippine cinema,” she added.

Being a passionate actress, Calzado recently went to Senate with the Regal executive and other industry leaders to talk about the Eddie Garcia Bill.

In an interview with the media, she said, “I am quite passionate about having our industry have the best kind of practice to professionalize the industry in a sense that we would have the best working (shooting) hours.

“Sabi nga ni Senator Jinggoy (Estrada) kanina, he wants this to be win-win for all.”

Calzado also encouraged her co-artists to join the dialogue, which will protect both artists and producers.

“Hinihikayat ko ang mga kasama ko ritong aktor na to be really interested and really be a part of this dialogue between producers and everybody. We deserve the best practice. We are for better practices in our industry,” she said.

“Kapag wala talagang tatangkilik ng pelikulang Pilipino, mawawalan tayo ng trabaho.”

Iza’s 'extremes'

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN News also asked Calzado about the extreme things she did for love, career, and life.

She revealed she almost left her career for a man. “Ang daming extreme sa buhay ko. Pagdating sa love, muntik kong iwan ang career na ito dati. Extreme ‘yun,” she said.

Calzado also considered her network transfer as extreme. “Sa career, the extreme thing I did to shake up my career from growth was to move from one network to another.”

About the extreme things she did in life, she jokingly said, “Sa life, ang dami kong naiisip pero extremely shocking, na hindi puwedeng i-share. Just leave it at that for the imagination.”

The actress ended: “I am extremely grateful to be part of 'Shake Rattle & Roll Extreme.'

“We are extremely excited to be part of MMFF. Sana. Ito ang aming manifestation. Handa naman kaming tanggapin ‘yung outcome gracefully.”

"Shake Rattle & Roll Extreme" is directed by Jerrold Tarog, Joey de Guzman, and Richard Somes. It also stars Jane de Leon, Jane Oiñeza, Paolo Gumabao, Paul Salas, RK Bagatsing, AC Bonifacio, Donna Cariaga, Rob Gomez, Angel Guardian, Sarah Edwards, Miggs Cuaderno, Dustin Yu, Mika Reins, Bryce Eusebio, Jewel Milag, Esnyr Ranollo, Jana Taladro, Elle Villanueva, Ninong Ry, Ian Ginema, Francis Mata, Jericho Ejercito, and Girlie Ejercito.

The film marks Calzado's return to big screen after she gave birth to her baby girl Amihan early this year.

