LOOK: Jake Ejercito, daughter Ellie enjoy Singapore

The father-daughter duo of Jake Ejercito and Ellie continue their overseas bonding with a new foreign trip.

After going to Spain with Ejercito’s family, the actor took his daughter to Singapore.

Ejercito shared photos of their quality time together in the Southeast Asian country where they managed to squeeze in a food trip, a movie date and a bike ride.

Based on Ejercito’s post, he and Ellie also had fun doing the skyline luge.

"From hola to lah," Ejercito captioned his post.

Ellie is Ejercito’s daughter with his former girlfriend Andi Eigenmann.

According to Eigenmann’s post last month, she personally dropped off Ellie at San Sebastian in Spain so the latter could continue her European vacation with Ejercito and the rest of his family.

In a past interview with Cinema News, Ejercito said he and Eigenmann worked so hard together to reach the point where they are today.

“I don’t really ask Ellie about it [how she feels about the setup]. Parang na o-observe ko lang sa kanya. Kasi siyempre Andi and I, 'yung relationship naman namin when it comes to co-parenting, hindi naman naging smooth lagi and hindi naman siya smooth ever since,” he said.

“Marami kaming pinagdaanan na phases. Siyempre before, immature pa kami and everything. So medyo malayo din 'yung nilakbay bago naging ganito ka-settled and smooth.”

What’s good about their situation now, Ejercito said, is it benefits Ellie and that has always been their goal.

