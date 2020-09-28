Ellen Adarna responds to netizen who called her out on social media

MANILA – Actress Ellen Adarna slammed a netizen who called her out after she posted photos on her social media page where she can be seen visiting some tourist spots in Cebu.

According to a screenshot posted by PEP, the netizen commented in Adarna’s post and said: “Dalaga ghorl? Ka lagan ba.”

(Dalaga ghorl? Ang gala.)

Obviously annoyed by the comment, Adarna responded to the netizen to defend her posts.

“Bakit ghorl na parang boy, or boy na parang ‘ghorl’ (di ko alam paano ka i-address kasi nalilito ako kung babae ka ba or lalaki). First, this is my life. And 2nd, dalaga or not, people need a break. 'Wag mo masyado ipahalata ang pagka-ignorante mo ghorl na mukhang boy... hindi maganda,” she said in Cebuano.

Based on her recent posts, Adarna visited the Temple of Lea in Cebu, which is owned by her family. She went to the temple along with her cousins to do some yoga.

Adarna likewise went swimming at an undisclosed place in the city.

After going on hiatus from showbiz for nearly three years, Adarna has been busy spending her time at her home in Cebu.

She previously said in an interview that she has no plans of returning to the limelight anytime soon, as she embraces an important role behind the cameras.

"I don't want to say, like, forever, right? But definitely, not in the next seven years," she said.

Her reason? "I want to be with my son in his formative years. I'm a very hands-on mom."

Nonetheless, Adarna continues to entertain her followers through her social media updates.