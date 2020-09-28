Carmi Martin announces she's now COVID-free

MANILA – Veteran actress Carmi Martin has revealed that she is now a coronavirus survivor.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the actress shared that she underwent a swab test at the Philippine Red Cross last September 13 as this is a requirement for a digital series under Star Cinema.

Unfortunately, her COVID-10 test turned out positive.

“I really felt bad because I have no symptoms except my BP (blood pressure) shot up, and also for not [being] able to do the project since I was so prepared and really was so excited to do it,” she said.

Nonetheless, Martin said her two-week quarantine became her “honeymoon with God.”

“I spent each day with prayers and praying for others, singing beautiful songs for our Lord and listening to excellent preachings each day,” she said.

Martin said what helped her the most was having a positive attitude despite her ordeal.

The actress said she also made sure that she exercised and ate healthy food during her quarantine period.

In the same social media post, Martin took the opportunity to thank everyone who helped her during this difficult time.

“Thanking my family for being there for me, Sister Coney Reyes, Pastor Paolo Punzalan and Victory church family, Tita Lourdes B. Ramos and my IDBS family, my friends like Gladys Reyes, Minnie Aguilar, Choly Cabanban, Cousin Cory, Mayan & Mark Santos, Sister Chona, Mama & Abebes and, of course, Makati LGU headed by Barangay Magallanes chairman Jomar Alzona, CESU, Doctors and staff of Makati Frienship Suites Facility, headed by Dra. Happy Dra. Car, Nurse Summer, Nurse Zoren, Nurse Cha Cha,” she said.

Martin also gave a shout out to the ABS-CBN medical team “who really took great care of me during this time.”

To end her post, Martin thanked the Lord for strengthening her faith because of what happened.

“Panginoong Diyos, salamat sa pagkakataon na mas lalo akong manalig sa iyo at maging blessing sa ibang tao na may mga pinagdadaang sa panahon ng COVID. My 2-week quarantine was so precious because spending time with GOD will always be the BEST! PRAISE GOD for I am now COVID-free,” she said.