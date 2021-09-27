Julia Barretto and Janella Salvador last co-starred in a 2015 episode of ‘MMK’. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Star Magic batch mates Janella Salvador and Julia Barretto, who were once known to be close friends, are no longer on speaking terms after their controversial falling out in early 2020.

This was Salvador’s candid revelation in a “Drink or Spill” vlog hosted by celebrity twins Joj and Jai Agpangan, released on Sunday.

Salvador was asked how her relationship is with Barretto in the latter part of the game. While she was initially surprised with the question, she did not hesitate to open up about the topic.

“Honestly, hindi na kami nag-uusap ngayon,” she said.

Salvador and Barretto were both launched as part of Star Magic Circle 2013, along with Liza Soberano, with whom they formed a close friendship. The three also formed a group, “ASAP It Girls,” with Kathryn Bernardo. Salvador and Barretto went on to co-star in a number of projects, and even once shared an endorsement.

“There was an issue before, na hindi ko na sasabihin kung ano — alam niyo na ‘yun,” Salvador recalled.

In January 2020, Barretto was reported to have un-followed the social media accounts of Salvador and the latter’s then-love team partner Joshua Garcia.

Julia Barretto and Janella Salvador are known to be formerly close friends who belong to the same Star Magic Circle batch. Joshua Garcia, Barretto’s former boyfriend, became Salvador’s leading man in the primetime series ‘The Killer Bride’ in 2019. Miguel Dumaual, ABS-CBN News/ Instagram: @juliabarretto

Garcia is Barretto’s former boyfriend and onscreen partner of three years, until mid-2019, when they broke up and the actor was subsequently paired with Salvador in “The Killer Bride.”

Referring to Barretto, Salvador said: “Nag-reach out siya noong nalaman niya na buntis ako. Sinendan niya ako ng balloons, tapos nag-‘thank you’ ako.”

“Pero hindi na nag-progress ‘yung friendship namin from there,” she added.

Salvador, who is now a first-time parent with actor Markus Paterson, said she is open to communicating again with Barretto, who is currently in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson.

“Pero open naman ako in the future, if ever we cross paths again. Why not? But right now, hindi kami pa nag-uusap,” she said.

Garcia also happened to be mentioned in the “Drink or Spill” game, when Salvador was asked which actor she hopes to be paired up with onscreen.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Actually wala pa akong naiisip na hindi ko pa nakaka-work na ka-love team na gusto ko maka-love team. Kahit sino naman, open ako,” she answered.

“Pero, honestly, sa lahat ng naging ka-love team ko, best na nakatrabaho ko si Joshua Garcia. Masaya katrabaho si Joshua. He’s super professional, at ang galing niya talaga. Ramdam mo siya sa bawat eksena,” she said.

Garcia and Salvador’s screen pairing was short-lived, as she went on a year-long hiatus from showbiz to focus on her pregnancy.

Barretto’s most recent statement about Salvador and Garcia was in February 2020, during the popularity of “The Killer Bride” and just a month after Barretto severed their ties on social media.

At the time, she expressed support for Salvador, saying: “Dati kasi, palagi namin pinag-uusapan ‘yung mga pangarap naming dalawa, ‘yung mga gusto naming maabot, gusto naming ma-experience, ‘yung mga path na gusto namin mapuntahan. Ngayon, just watching her, being able to do these things, proud ako sa kaniya, and pinag-pe-pray ko rin siya.”

Barretto spoke of her and Garcia’s diverging career paths, explaining that she has decided to no longer be tied to a love team.

“His choice to still be in that path in his career, which is the love team phase, I respect that,” Barretto said then.

“Have I outgrown him as a love team? Yes, definitely. Pero kung magkaka-work kami ulit, I have no problem. Pero siguro that’s in the far future pa, because I’m still working on Julia as the individual and Julia as the actress.”