Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla appear in the 2017 romantic-comedy film ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love.’ The director of that movie, Mae Cruz Alviar, will helm their upcoming series ‘2G2BT.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — It’s true: Reel and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are finally set for their teleserye comeback after four years, titled “2G2BT” (2 Good 2 Be True).

The screen superstars announced the project on Monday, coinciding with their 10th anniversary together. The series, to be directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, will start taping in October, according to Bernardo.

“Iyon na nga ‘yung title — ‘2 Good 2 Be True’ — pero, yes, it’s true! Ito na, gagawin na namin,” Padilla said during a virtual media huddle following the series’ story conference.

The story remains under wraps, while cast members will be announced in the coming weeks.

“2G2BT” is planned to air as a nightly series, in contrast to Bernardo and Padilla’s most recent offering, the 13-episode digital series “The House Arrest of Us,” which streamed weekly in 2020.

It is also the couple’s first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years, Bernardo pointed out, with their last being 2013’s “Got To Believe.” Their two previous series were 2015’s “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which was heavy drama; and 2017’s “La Luna Sangre,” which was fantasy and action.

The genre was a personal preference of both Bernardo and Padilla, with the actor explaining that it’s a gift to their loyal fans, who have been clamoring for a romcom comeback for the two.

Referring to ABS-CBN executives, including broadcast head Cory Vidanes, Bernardo said, “Tinanong kami kung ano ‘yung gusto naming gawing project, and sinabi namin ni DJ na gusto talaga namin gumawa ng romcom.”

“It’s something light, just to give [viewers] a break and breather sa lahat ng nangyayari ngayon,” she explained.

Padilla agreed, saying, “Kaya masasabi itong regalo, at kaya napatagal, kasi hinanap din namin ni Kathryn at ng management kung ano ba ‘yung proyekto na hinahanap sa amin ng fans.”

“Magandang regalo itong script na ito, kasi ito ‘yung hinahanap sa amin bilang KathNiel. Ito ‘yung hinahanap ng fans, ng manonood. Sa loob naman ng sampung taon na ‘yun, alam na rin naman siguro namin kung ano ba ‘yung hinahanap sa amin ni Kathryn,” he said.

In fact, Bernardo and Padilla had significant input in the script of “2G2BT,” which was one of several projects that were pitched to the couple.

The process of fine-tuning the concept and finalizing its script took over a year, Padilla recalled, before he and Bernardo finally felt it was the right material to mark their teleserye return.

“It took a while, actually,” Bernardo said. “Mahaba talaga, bago maramdaman namin noong binigay ‘yung script na ito na ‘yung project para sa amin.”

Padilla expressed gratitude to ABS-CBN, as well as the production unit behind the series, RGE Drama, for making him and Bernardo hands-on collaborators in developing “2G2BT.”

“We are very grateful and thankful kasi kami ay binibigyan ng pagkakataon na tanungin kung gusto ba namin ang proyekto na ibinibigay sa amin, at magbigay ng opiniyon doon sa script. Magkakatulong kami na ginawa ang script na ito. Lubos ang pasasalamat sa tiwala na binibigay sa amin,” he said.

A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.