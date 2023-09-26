BINI showcases dance skills in ‘Karera’ practice video

MANILA -- P-Pop girl group BINI on Monday shared a dance practice video of their latest single, "Karera".

The clip was uploaded on their official YouTube account.

Choreographed by Matthew Almodovar, Reden Blanquera, Adam Alonzo, and Mickey Perz, the video showcases the 8-member group’s dancing skills, synchronization, and charisma.

Fans were delighted by the dance practice video, sending positive comments and support towards the group.

“Their choreography speaks this: BINI will soon be one of Asia's finest girl groups. Let's manifest this, Blooms! We love you, BINI! Hanggang dulo, andito kami para sa inyo!” one commenter said.

BINI released "Karera" last week as part of their September comeback.

The group debuted the single on "It's Showtime" last September 23.