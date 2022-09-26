Watch more News on iWantTFC

20-year-old Rufy Guron has been singing since he was a toddler.

The young artist from Lloydminster, Alberta comes from a musical family and said music came naturally to him.

"I started singing at a very young age. The earliest that I can remember, I was three years old. My family is actually pretty musically inclined so I think that’s where I learned my music from. My grandfather actually was the band pastor. So most of what I know about music is more related to my family," Guron shared.

He was discovered by local talent agent, Tony Surtida who owns the Edmonton-based Le Tigre Entertainment Productions.

"I met Rufy Jag several years ago when he was introduced to me by a friend of mine in Lloydminster. I was delivering a vehicle. My friend says, please listen to this young kid. I believe he was 12 years old at that time. He sang Dance With My Father Again. That's kind of the introduction of his talent. From that very instant, I fell in love with this kid," Surtida said.

Guron represented Canada at the World Championships of Performing Arts in July 2019. He has won awards and received several recording contracts since then.

"Ever since that I won those titles over in the World Championships, I have been recognized internationally. I have performed in Dubai where I won my award as the Golden Voice of Dubai, and from that I’ve got the chance to work with OPM artists, Mr. Vehnee Saturno, which I produced a music for called Hanggang Langit," Guron said.

Guron seeks to further flourish in his music career, and hopes that his single 'My Love' will also get him a nod at the Juno Awards. The song, which is available on music platforms, was produced, recorded, and written by Guron.

In the meantime, he said he is grateful for the support given to him by the Filipino community.