romotional photo for K-pop singer Xiumin's first solo extended play 'Brand New.' Photo: Twitter/@weareoneEXO

K-pop singer Xiumin released Monday his first extended play (EP), making his solo debut a decade after he was launched to stardom through the boy band EXO.

"Today is my first step as a solo artist through my first mini album," the 32-year-old idol, whose real name is Kim Min-seok, said in a livestream an hour before putting out the EP "Brand New."

The record includes the titular lead single, "Feedback," "How We Do" (featuring NCT's Mark), "Love Letter," and "Serenity."

Xiumin described the single "Brand New" as "a dance song with an old school vibe."

"When I heard the guide song, it was so catchy. I felt a bright energy. I thought it would fit me," he said, explaining why he picked "Brand New" as the single.

"The lyrics are about showing you changed for a loved one," he said.

Xiumin is the seventh member of the nine-piece EXO to become a soloist, following Lay, Chen, Baekhyun, Suho, Kai and D.O.

He previously released the solo song "You" under his label's SM Station, shortly after enlisting for his mandatory military service in 2019.

EXO, which debuted in 2012 under top K-pop company SM Entertainment, is known for hit songs such as "Growl," "Love Me Right," "Monster" and "Ko Ko Bop."

Members Baekhyun and Chanyeol are currently inactive as they serving their mandatory military service.

