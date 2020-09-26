BTS releases new 'Dynamite' video through online game Fortnite

K-pop group BTS premiere the 'choreography version' music video of their latest hit 'Dynamite' on online game Fortnite. Screengrab via Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— South Korean pop band BTS debuted Saturday a new music video for their latest hit "Dynamite" through the online game Fortnite.

The new music video highlights the song's choreography, showing BTS members with the same outfits and sets from the original version, but with less cuts and solo shots.

The video was first shown in Fortnite's Party Royale Mode, the game's social space, before it was uploaded on YouTube an hour later.

Prior to the premiere, the game sold emotes based on parts of the "Dynamite" choreography so players can dance along to the music. A "tropical remix" of "Dynamite" was also played at the event.

BTS is the latest musical act to grace the third-person shooter game, which previously held special in-game concerts for electronic musician Marshmello and rapper Travis Scott.

The disco-inspired "Dynamite," which dropped in late August, is the group's first full English-language song and the first single off their highly-anticipated album expected to be released later this year.

The song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the band's first number-one single in the United States and making BTS the first South Korean act to top the Hot 100.

The septet — composed of leader RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

While mainly a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved over the years to include a variety of genres.

BTS has also been noted for its lyrics, which talk about youth issues and mental health, among others, and take inspiration from literature and psychology.

Earlier this week, the members spoke at the 75th United Nations General Assembly, encouraging fans to stay positive as the world continued to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

K-pop— along with Korean dramas—has been one of South Korea's most successful cultural exports and is a key component of the "Korean wave" that has swept Asia and beyond in the last two decades.