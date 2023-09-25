MANILA – Dolly de Leon was filled with nostalgia as she reflected on the shared experiences she had with Kathryn Bernardo during the production of their film, "A Very Good Girl."

The award-winning actress took to Instagram to honor Bernardo and convey the deep significance of their friendship.

“My very good girl, we’re about to reach the finish line of this insane journey and the sepanx is slowly creeping in,” she said.

“So before our film hits the world, let me thank you for being there for me, always looking out for me, supporting me in my other projects (a little birdie told me about the block screening of Iti -- ikaw talagaaaa), for being inclusive and making me feel comfortable in situations I’m not used to, for making me laugh and for just being your crazy little you,” she added.

De Leon mentioned that their movie had numerous positive aspects, but Bernardo turned out to be the most delightful surprise of them all.

“Many things are good and great about our film but you were the best ‘surprise!’ of them all. Thank you, Kath. Forever an honor. Forever on your side (alam mo 'yan). Love you to the moon and back,” she said.

Moved by De Leon's heartfelt words, Bernardo also conveyed her affection for her “A Very Good Girl” co-star.

“Ms. D! Baka matulak kita ng mas malakas nyan… huhu stop it,” she commented. “Love u so mucho…”

“A Very Good Girl" will open first in Philippine theaters on September 27. The movie be shown in US cinemas starting October 6.

“A Very Good Girl” also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.