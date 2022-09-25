Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Regine Velasquez captured the hearts of fans on social media as she joined the P-pop boy group SB19 at the 'ASAP Natin 'To' stage.

In their collaboration, Velasquez sang the SB19's hit song "Hanggang Sa Huli" blending in with the P-pop group.

Fans were also mesmerized by the duet of Stell Ajero belting the song towards the end.

"Our heavenly voice, back to back with Ms. Regine Velasquez! That was exceptional, Stell! So so proud!" a fan said.

"Wooooo!!! Thank you po Ms. @reginevalcasid," Ajero said after their performance aired Sunday.

The hashtag #SB19xRegineonASAP became the number one trending Twitter topic in the Philippines with more than 150,000 tweets.

"It was such an honor for us to sing Hanggang Sa Huli with Ms.

@reginevalcasid. Thank you po sa mga nanood at sana nagustuhan ninyo! 'Til next time po!" SB19 said in a tweet.

ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).