Still a Kapamilya: Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil to work on new project in early 2021

MANILA -- Actress Liza Soberano on Friday reiterated that she will remain a Kapamilya.

In an interview with Karen Davila on ANC's "Headstart," Soberano confirmed that there have been offers to leave ABS-CBN but she chose to stay with her mother network.

"That is true I have received offers and I'm grateful for them but I told my manager Tito Ogie (Diaz) that for now I want to be here and support ABS-CBN, especially at a time like this. I think what they need is unity and they need to see that they are supported by the people that have been there with them since the beginning," Soberano said.

"I have nothing but respect for everybody at ABS-CBN and I just want to continuously support them because I believe that one day we'll be back and stronger and better than ever," added Soberano, who stressed that she has "faith and trust" in the company.

In the interview, Soberano also confirmed that she met with Star Cinema and that she might start on a new project next year with her boyfriend, actor Enrique Gil.

"I did have multiple meetings with Star Cinema and also with other executives in ABS-CBN and they have pitched multiple stories actually to me and Enrique (Gil). By October I won't be doing anything yet but early next year definitely," Soberano said.



During the ABS-CBN franchise hearing, Soberano was one the celebrities who showed support for the Kapamilya network.

Soberano formally filed a criminal case against a netizen who made a rape remark about her a few days ago.

Accompanied by her manager Diaz and legal counsel Atty. Jun Lim of Lim-Yutatco-Sze law firm, Soberano took her oath before Deputy City Prosecutor Irene Ressureccion on Thursday morning.

On Thursday night, ABS-CBN and Star Magic sought to remind people to use social media responsibly, by backing Soberano’s decision to file a criminal case against a netizen who threatened to have her raped.

“We applaud Liza’s courage to protect her dignity as a woman. Let this be a lesson to everyone to be responsible in using social media and to be respectful to others,” ABS-CBN and Star Magic said in a statement.

Soberano is set to fly to the United States with Gil. The Kapamilya actress said she will take care of her great-grandmother who fell ill.

"It's more of a family matter. My great-grandmother fell ill last month and I'm going there to take care of her," Soberano said.