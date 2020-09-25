Julia Barretto files case against Jay Sonza over pregnancy rumor

MANILA -- Actress Julia Barretto filed a cybercrime case against former broadcaster Jay Sonza at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday, September 25, Sonza posted that the actress is pregnant with actor Gerald Anderson's child on his Facebook page last September 21.

Barretto, accompanied by her mother Marjorie Barretto, personally appeared before the NBI Cybercrime Division to ask the NBI to investigate the “untrue and irresponsible statements" made by Sonza on his social media account.

Barretto said she is bent on pursuing the case in spite of a succeeding post by Sonza last Wednesday retracting his earlier statements.

"I am pursuing this case because the statements made by Mr. Sonza are untrue and irresponsible. The widespread reposting of the news based on his post caused distress to me and my family. I don't want to take this matter lightly. Mr. Sonza, and all those who publish these reckless and baseless posts, must be held accountable for their actions so that they think twice before claiming things as fact,” she said.

Julia Barretto on filing a formal complaint: 'Andami ko na ring pinagdaanan, ang dami ko na ring pinalampas lalo na sa social media, binastos na ang reputation ko, ang pangalan ko. I think I just want to show people na hindi ko na pinapalampas yung mga bagay na ganito.' pic.twitter.com/i1qYUe6CkB — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) September 25, 2020

In an interview with ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe, she added: "Ang dami ko na kasing pinagdaaan, ang dami ko nang pinalampas lalo na sa social media, binastos na ang reputation ko, ang pangalan ko. You know, I think I just want to show people na hindi ko na pinapalampas 'yung mga bagay na ganito."

Barretto said she wants to teach Sonza a lesson. "Him and a lot," she added.

Following is the excerpt of Sonza’s Facebook post about Barretto and Anderson last Monday.

“Dito muna tayo sa mga balitang may katotohanan, may pag-iibigan, may pinagsaluhang nakakapanginig ng laman at higit sa lahat, nagbunga.

“Napatunayan nina Visoy (visayan tisoy) Gerald Anderson at anak nina Dennis Padilla at Marjorie Barretto na si Julia Barreto na kapuwa hindi sila bago. After months of love lockdown and ESQ (exact sex quadrant) - may nabuo sa sinapupunan ni Julia.

"Nahinayak ang batang Dadiangas, Nasiyot man jud oi. Kapugngan pay tren, dili ang gugmang gauros uros tawon. Happy Monday po. Makikibalita ako kung kaolin ang kasal sa aking neighbor," he wrote.

Last Wednesday, Sonza posted the following on his same Facebook page.

“Hindi ako buntis. - Julia

Hindi buntis ang anak ko. - Marjorie

May umamin kasi kaya nagalak ako.

Kung ganoon po, binabawi ko ang aking masayang pagbati.

Happy & excited kasi ako kappa may nabibiyayan ng Buhay.

Pasensya na kung napaaga ang aking Congratulations.”

