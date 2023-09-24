LOOK: Maris Racal humorously posts video featuring short bangs

MANILA — Maris Racal garnered laughter from her social media followers and her celebrity friends, as she cried over how she accidentally cut her bangs too short.

On her Instagram account, Racal displayed her short bangs, humorously remarking that she resembles a pencil.

“I look like a pencil. Pero okay na ako ngayon medyo tumubo na siya,” she captioned her post.

She uploaded the identical video on her Twitter account, while also reminding her followers to exercise added caution when attempting to trim their own bangs.

“Basta mag ingat nalang kayo sa pag gupit ng micro bangs topper/wig,” she said.

Racal recently celebrated her 25th birthday with a couple of sizzling photos.

Before turning 25, she starred in a Cinemalaya entry “Marupok AF” which is a dark comedy-thriller film, inspired by a true story on travails of online dating that went viral on Twitter.

She also went for a vacation in Italy with her boyfriend OPM icon Rico Blanco last June.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021.