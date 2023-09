The trailer of Joshua Garcia's upcoming romantic comedy "Fruitcake" was released on Saturday.

Fruitcake boasts an all-star cast including Heaven Peralajo, Jane Oineza, Empoy and Ria Atayde among others.

It is written and directed by Joel Ferrer and presented by Presented by Cornerstone Studios & Create Cinema.

The cast also includes Dominic Ochoa, Alex Diaz, Mark Paterson, Victor Anastacio, KD Estrada, Enchong Dee and Queeny.