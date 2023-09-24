Iza Calzado posts matching photo with daughter Deia

MANILA — Actress Iza Calzado turned to social media to share an adorable photo with her first child.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Calzado gave fans a glimpse of her daughter, Deia Amihan, and how fast she has grown in just a few months.

In the picture, Calzado and Deia are donning coordinated denim attire and striking adorable poses for the camera with matching expressions.

“Being matchy-matchy with Deia trumps any solo outfit photo,” the actress captioned her post.

Just last April, Calzado and her husband Ben Wintle unveiled their first child to their social media audience, delighting them with charming images of Deia.

Calzado posted her daughter's first photo on Instagram approximately three months after giving birth. Deia entered the world on January 26.

Ever since Deia's arrival, Calzado has been diligently chronicling her daughter's major milestones via her social media accounts.