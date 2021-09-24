Love wins in Coldplay x BTS single ‘My Universe’

The stars have finally aligned for Coldplay and BTS fans as the long wait for one of the most anticipated collaborations is over!

On Friday, the music royalties dropped their new single “My Universe,” along with a vibrant cosmic-themed lyric video that featured the verses in the artists’ handwriting.

The piece is the third song the British band released from their forthcoming album "Music of the Spheres," following the '80s influenced "Higher Power" and space-epic "Coloratura."

The latest offering is electro-pop bliss that sees two of the world’s biggest music acts, known for releasing thought-provoking pieces with powerful messages, come together for an anthemic statement that love, despite all odds, should always trump prejudice.

“We really don’t believe in any boundaries or separation of anything really, and so the song is about someone being told they can’t love a certain person, or can’t be with this race, or they can’t be gay — whatever it might be," Coldplay frontman Chris Martin shared on the Kelly Clarkson show.

The addictive off-kilter collaboration is yet another bold leap forward to uncharted sounds for the British and South Korean artists, who have both continually been experimenting with their music.

Coldplay, who had been aging gracefully into pop since their pivot towards the sound in 2015 with "A Head Full of Dreams," further diversified their ever-evolving discography with the signature nuances of the undisputed K-pop leader and likewise genre-defying act BTS.

"My Universe," performed in English and Korean, is a refreshing blend of the musical stylings, as well as the immaculate mixing and production skills the supergroups and hitmaker Max Martin, are lauded for.

Written by Coldplay members Martin, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland, Will Champion, and BTS rappers RM, J-Hope, and Suga, the anthem for star-crossed lovers showcases the vocals of Martin and all seven BTS members over a bright infectious melody.

While eight vocalists may seem like one voice too many, the record was impeccably arranged into an easy-to-listen catchy track with irresistible intricate harmonies and rhythmic rap jabs as the highlight.

Fans, who had long been asking for a collaboration between the groups since BTS covered “Fix You” on MTV uUplugged in February, eagerly tuned in to the premiere which drew around 720,000 real-time viewers during its first run.

The music icons are set to drop a making-of documentary, as well as a Supernova7 mix, and an acoustic version of the song on September 26 and 27 respectively.

TWO DAYS until Friday's release of My Universe by Coldplay X BTS - and we can tell Coldplayers and the ARMY are as excited as we are! 🐳💜🐙 Here are some #MyUniverse dates for your diary…

Pre-save / pre-order: https://t.co/89xSOizV6J@coldplay @BTS_twt @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/fFsAz3O1uO — Parlophone Records (@parlophone) September 22, 2021

The artists also revealed a music video is in the works. The release date, however, is yet to be announced.

Coldplay’s 9th studio album “Music of the Spheres” is due on October 15.