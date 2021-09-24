Daughter gives Iwa Moto reason to live, breathe, dream

Photo from Iwa Moto's Instagram account

Actress Iwa Moto penned a doting birthday message for her daughter Hiromi Aiko Eve, who gave her the reason to live.

Moto marked the eighth birthday of her daughter with long-time partner Pampi Lacson through a series of photos including the day when she gave birth to Hiromi.

“My dear Mimi, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! when you came to my life, was the day I start really living… You have given me my ‘WHY’s,’” she said in the caption.

“Why I should live. Why I breathe. Why I dream again. Why I believe …Why I want to be the best version of myself.”

Moto went on to say how proud she is to be the mother of a smart, responsible and loving child.

“Hindi mo lang alam kung gaano kita kamahal. How PROUD I am to be your mom. You are a blessing to all the people around you because of how kind you are. Such a responsible, smart, funny and loving person,” she added.

Actress Jodi Sta. Maria, the former wife of Lacson, also greeted the child a happy birthday: “Happy Birthday Mimi! we love you.”

Sta. Maria and Moto have established a good friendship and even shared some family moments together along with the Kapamilya actress’ son with Lacson, Thirdy.

In January, Moto welcomed her second child, Caleb Jiro.

