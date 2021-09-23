Yassi Pressman, JC Santos finish filming PH adaptation of 'More Than Blue'

MANILA – Yassi Pressman has wrapped up filming for the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean movie “More Than Blue” opposite JC Santos.

On Instagram, Pressman said she is looking forward to the film's release in November.

“#MoreThanBluePH The Movie got me feeling like... Trust me when I say I'm happy inside,” she said. “Honestly can't wait for you all to fall in love with the characters in this film sooooooo much, that it hurts.”

The actress said she is extremely proud of every one who worked so hard on the movie.

“THANK YOU!!! To all my directors to everyone!! Staff! Crew!! SALAMAT PO! You all know who you are!!! I CAN NOT WAIT FOR NOVEMBER 19. Sana po kayo rin,” she said.

The original Korean version of “More Than Blue” follows a terminally ill guy who sets up his best friend with another man just so she won’t feel sad and alone when he passes away.

Its Philippine adaptation is directed by Nuel Naval.