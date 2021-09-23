Photo from The Gaming House Facebook page

The much-awaited Pinoy Big Brother-like reality show of Tier One Entertainment, “The Gaming House,” is airing on Saturday, September 25 on ABS-CBN platforms.

The first-ever reality series of Tier One has a resemblance on Kapamilya’s hit show “PBB” wherein contestants will be housed in one place while being monitored by the public.

“The Gaming House” will feature some of its top talents, who are involved in gaming, streaming, and content creation, as they vie for an exclusive contract with Tier One and Grab credits amounting to P500,000.

In a virtual press conference, CEO of Tier One Entertainment Tryke Gutierrez said the show will give the rising audience of the gaming industry a glimpse of what gamers, streamers, and content creators do behind the scenes.

“With this, makikita natin for the first time ano ba talaga ang nangyayari sa gaming space. Of course, ang dami ng nakakakita ng mga streamers, ng mga content creators sa YouTube, Facebook,” Gutierrez said.

Tier One Entertainment CCO Alodia Gosiengfiao echoed the same sentiments, adding that it will also provide drama and even possible romance inside the “Payamansion” of Lincoln Velasquez, popularly known as CongTV online.

“This is a new layer of entertainment na di pa masyado nakikita ng mainstream audience,” Gutierrez added.

The list of trainees for the upcoming series has been released on “The Gaming House” Facebook page. Only 25 made it to the final cut for the live auditions but four of them have already decided to back out of the competition.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez and Gosiengfiao expressed gratitude for ABS-CBN for partnering with them in the reality series, giving their company a wider audience reach.

“Thank you to ABS for supporting this campaign. Sa mga nangagarap dyan, mas malalaman nila kung ano talagang ginagawa namin,” Gosiengfiao said.

The competition which will last for three months will be aired on ABS-CBN Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube and iWantTFC at 11:15 p.m.

