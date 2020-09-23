Zsa Zsa Padilla shares birthday message for daughter Zia

MANILA -- Actress-singer Zsa Zsa Padilla on Wednesday took to social media to share her birthday message for her daughter, Zia Quizon.

"Hi, Zia! Wishing you the best and happiest of birthdays, my sweet shy girl! You have a gentle old soul and I wish people knew how to pick your brain and know that there’s so much that matters in there. Get it?" Padilla wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"You are uniquely YOU and I’m happy God gifted you to us! I can’t think of you without thinking of your sisters. You’re all precious to me. You are all my heart. Happy birthday! I love you!" Padilla added.

Quizon is Padilla's youngest daughter with the late comedian Dolphy. She followed in the footsteps of her parents in 2011, when she became part of the musical variety show "ASAP Rocks."

Quizon released her self-titled debut album in September 2011. She also staged her debut concert that month.

In a previous interview, Quizon, who loves jazz music and the blues, credited her parents for playing a big role in her music.

"Ang pinakamalaki kasi they are the one who influenced me, my mom influence niya 'yung mga pop and ballad songs. Pero my dad also he really, really loved music at 'yung type niyang music is 'yung jazz and classical music. Parang they honed my taste in music," Quizon said.

In recent years, Quizon has decidedly become less visible on mainstream television, as she opted to form the jazz band Extrapolation.

In 2017, Quizon opened up about her romantic relationship with Robin Nievera, the eldest son of Martin Nievera.