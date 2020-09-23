WATCH: Noli de Castro confirms he will stay with ABS-CBN: 'Ako po'y tunay na Kapamilya forever'

MANILA — Noli de Castro has confirmed that he has no plans of moving to another network in the near future.

The veteran broadcast journalist, who started with ABS-CBN back in 1986, vowed that he is a “Kapamilya forever,” after a fan wrote in on his radio show, “Kabayan,” this Wednesday morning and asked him not to leave his position as the anchor of “TV Patrol.”

“Ako po ang tunay na ‘Kapamilya forever,’” De Castro assured the listener.

He added that transferring networks is not on his mind currently.

“Nagsimula ako dito nang magsimula ang ABS-CBN after ng martial law. Oh, martial law na naman at nandito pa rin ako — ay 'di pala martial law ‘yun,” he joked.

He also quipped that he is true to his word, unlike some who decided to move to other networks after ABS-CBN’s franchise was denied. “Wala naman kasing forever,” he added.

ABS-CBN was forced to shut down its main broadcast operations on TV and radio last May 5 after the government issued a cease and desist order against it following the expiration of its franchise.

Last July 10, a House of Representatives panel of 70 lawmakers voted to kill its bid for a fresh broadcast franchise, forcing the company to lay off thousands of workers.

It led to talents, including the likes of Pokwang and Jessy Mendiola, and some of De Castro’s colleagues in radio such as Ted Failon, Anthony Taberna, and Gerry Baja, to seek jobs outside ABS-CBN.