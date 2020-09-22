MYX PH sets up online class on how to write songs with Ben&Ben

MANILA — They’ve written with their band massive hits such as “Maybe the Night” and “Pagtingin.”

And now, 100 people will get a chance to learn some of the thought process that went into writing these songs from Ben&Ben, via an online class organized by MYX Philippines.

The class is part of a series dubbed “MYX Musiclass,” which are billed as free virtual music coaching sessions that’ll feature experts to help aspiring, or even professional musicians with their craft.

The first one, set on Saturday, will see Ben&Ben’s Paolo and Miguel Guico talk about their songwriting process.

It’ll be held online over video chat platform Zoom.

According to MYX Philippines, the 100 slots they allotted for the class were filled in less than an hour. It was open to anyone interested.

There are two other sessions planned over the next two months, one focusing on music production and the other on vocal performance.

More details will be shared on the official social media accounts of MYX Philippines.