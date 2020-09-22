LOOK: Dominique Cojuangco now holds 2 fashion degrees

MANILA — She first revealed that she graduated magna cum laude at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, a fashion school in California in January.

And on Tuesday, Dominique Cojuangco, daughter of actress Gretchen Barretto, shared that she got to celebrate her feat after attending her college’s virtual graduation ceremony.

Ecstatic, Cojuangco posted on Instagram a photo of her wearing a toga, which she said was taken a few weeks ago, following the online commencement exercise.

She finished with an arts degree on merchandising and marketing.

This is Cojuangco’s second college degree. She already has one in fashion design, from the Istituto Marangoni in London.

She is Barretto’s daughter with businessman Tonyboy Cojuangco. She first tried her hand at fashion in 2017 via a collection named “La Doña.”