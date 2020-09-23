Jericho Rosales marks 41st birthday

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales turned 41 on Monday.

"Sometime around this hour i joined this crazy world," Rosales wrote in a post on Instagram.

The actor's son Santino also took to Instagram to share his birthday message for his father.

Santino is Rosales' son with former partner Kai Palomares.

In the caption, Santino thanked his "coolest dad" for all the love and guidance.

"Balance. Whether it's internal or external, you always remind me in subtle ways that balance is key to a happy life. Thank you for being one of my biggest inspirations and source of support and joy. I'm glad that we can share so many beautiful things in this world like the joy of driving and working out," Santino wrote.

"You're the coolest dad I know! Once again, thank you for all the love and the guidance. I miss you and I love you dad! Happy birthday!" Santino added.

In a previous interview, Santino said he is fortunate that both his parents actually support whatever he wants to do. While he lives with his mother, Santino shared that he and Rosales maintain a good father-and-son relationship.

In the comment section of Santino's post, Rosales also expressed his gratitude to his son.

"Thank you!!!! Love you!!!," wrote Rosales, who has been a Kapamilya star for 23 years.

Rosales gained international popularity with the hit series "Pangako Sa 'Yo." He last starred in the hit drama series "Halik."

Before the conclusion of “Halik” in April 2019, Rosales said he was inclined to take a break from doing soap operas so he can “repackage” himself. At the time, he expressed interest in producing or directing, but clarified he would not quit acting.

Early this year, it was announced that Rosales was set to star in another primetime series.