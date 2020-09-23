Angel Locsin, Neil Arce reschedule wedding as pandemic continues

MANILA -- Angel Locsin and Neil Arce are among the many couples whose wedding plans have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity couple have decided to reschedule their November 2020 wedding as they continue to observe how the COVID-19 crisis will unfold in the coming months.

"It's going to be moved to early next year," Arce said in an interview with Metro.Style. "But, of course, it depends on the situation with the pandemic."

The film producer said they have considered going for an intimate wedding as pandemic-induced quarantines continue.

But in the end, they chose to wait for things to get better so they can have a bigger celebration.

"We were thinking, 'Should we do it small?' But that's not us eh. We're friends, we have a group of friends. We want everyone to be there. We want everyone to have fun," Arce said of their wedding, which he wants to be "chill and relaxed."

He went on: "And you know, Angel didn't attend their prom. She didn't have a debut. So this is the only big party she's going to have."

Locsin, for her part, admitted that it is Arce who is more hands-on with their wedding preparations.

"Actually mas bridezilla siya," she said in jest. "Ako kasi yes or no lang, okay o hindi. Ganun lang ako. Pero nahanap na niya 'yun lahat. Iye-yes or no ko na lang sa kanya. Ganun siya."

But with the pandemic affecting their plans, the actress said they have to do everything all over again.

"Kailangan naming ulitin 'yung planning. Tapos na dapat siya eh," she said. "Better na safe ang lahat at confident na walang sakit, so I think best decision namin na i-move na lang 'yung wedding."

'STRONGER'

Meanwhile, Locsin and Arce said the challenges brought about by the pandemic have made them stronger not only as individuals, but also as a couple.

The two have been busy with charity work and other relief efforts, managing to "find ways to fix things" despite their differences.

"We saw na we could work together. We work well together. The things that she needs, that she can't do, I can provide. The things that I can't do or I need, she can provide," Arce said.

Locsin added: "Super supportive niya talaga. At ganito 'yun ah, hindi mo na niyayaya. Hindi ka na nagsasabi, siya lang, biglang darating siya, ganun lang. Kasi medyo ma-pride ako sa mga ganung bagay, asking for help, so nakakatuwa na siya lang talaga ang nagkukusa."

As for her fiancee's bashers saying that "her helping is for show," Arce has this message: "What you see is what you get with her. Almost all of her charity works, she doesn't take pictures of. Nothing. Only if there were people who donated that she has to document."

"With her, there are no hidden agendas, nothing like that. It's just really her," he stressed.

It was in June 2019 when Locsin revealed that she is engaged to Arce after dating for more than a year and being friends for nearly a decade.