Air Supply adds Laguna to PH concert tour

MANILA – After announcing a three-day Manila concert in December, the popular duo Air Supply added another show in the country, this time, in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Air Supply will be performing at the Santa Rosa Sports Coliseum on December 15 as part of “The Lost in Love Experience 2023” concert tour.

Composed of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, the duo first announced their shows at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City on December 11, 12 and 13.

Air Supply, whose hits include "Lost in Love," "Here I Am," "Making Love Out of Nothing at All," and "Now and Forever," has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide.

This is not the first time that Air Supply will be coming to the Philippines.

The two have already performed before their Filipino fans several times in the past, including in 2013 when they held a concert at the Solaire Resort and Casino in Pasay City.

In 2020, Air Supply was listed at No. 48 on Rolling Stone Australia’s list of the 50 Greatest Australian Artists of All Time.

And, in January 2020, the Australian newspaper Herald Sun proclaimed Air Supply in the Top 5 of "Greatest Aussie Bands" of all time in the company of AC/DC, The Bee Gees, and INXS.

