Why Jason Dy started vlogging during quarantine

MANILA – The coronavirus-induced lockdown has forced a lot of people to discover more about themselves since everyone is encouraged to just stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kapamilya singer Jason Dy is no exception.

To cope with the quarantine season, Dy shared that he has started his own YouTube channel to show a different side of him to his fans.

“Actually dati ko pa plano pero siguro nga dahil walang time and busy, hindi ko pa masyado alam how YouTube really works. Ngayon bilang we have all the time in the world dahil nasa bahay lang naman tayo, I wanted to try out YouTube kasi marami din nagre-request sa akin mag vlog daw,” he said in an interview with MYX VJ Ai dela Cruz on Tuesday.

“They want to see a different side of me. Usually kasi nakikita nila ako sa mga kantahan lang or 'ASAP.' I wanted to show them a different side of my personality naman,” he added.

For his channel, Dy said he wants to try different things which other vloggers are also doing like sharing facts or answering assumptions about himself.

But there’s one particular thing which really caught his attention.

“Ang triny ko na wala pa masyadong gumagawa 'yung mga challenges sa TikTok. Kapag may mga inaaral kasi ako na mga kulot, pinapakinggan ko pa ng paulit ulit. 'Yung mga riffs ginawa ko, first time ko i-attempt na gawin. Medyo nahirapan ako, medyo challenging din siya. Nakakatuwa kasi positive 'yung response ng video,” he said.

Dy said he is a one-man team for all his videos. “Ako nagshu-shoot, ako nag-e-edit. Medyo matrabaho din siya pero nakakatuwa kasi nag-e-enjoy ang mga tao,” he said.

In fact, Dy said he is receiving feedback even from international vloggers.

“Minsan naca-catch ko sila, napapanood ko 'yung mga reaction videos nila. Nakakatuwa kasi kahit 'yung mga songs na Tagalog, kahit hindi nila naiintindihan, naa-appreciate nila. 'Yung power ng music talaga, it transcends languages. Kahit hindi nila naiintindihan, nararamdaman nila,” he said.

“Sobrang nakakatuwa na kahit nandito tayo sa Pilipinas, ang abot ng mga ginagawa natin ay talagang international. I had reactors from Africa, Australia. Because of the internet, we are able to reach people from other side of the world. Sobrang fulfilling lang,” he added.

When asked what his fans could expect for his upcoming vlogs, Dy said: "Gagawa sana ako ng house tour kaso nga 'yung mga pinapagawa namin sa bahay, hindi pa tapos. Alangan pa kami magpapunta ng mga tao sa bahay para tapusin because of safety reasons so baka delay muna iyan.”

Nonetheless, Dy is hoping his supporters would still look forward to seeing his house tour.