Vice Ganda hits 'clickbait' content using his name

‘It’s Showtime’ host Vice Ganda. Instagram: @praybeytbenjamin

Comedy superstar Vice Ganda aired his frustration Wednesday over what he described as “clickbait” content that use his name.

“Grabe no! Gamit na gamit ang pangalan ko at mga pictures ko sa mga clickbait na articles and contents,” he tweeted.

“Minsan naniniwala na talaga akong kabayo ako. Andaming gustong sumakay e,” Vice Ganda quipped, in reference to the self-deprecating joke long identified with him.

This is not the first time the “It’s Showtime” host has called out social media content that use his image or name to draw clicks and views.

Most recently, in early September, Vice Ganda expressed “disgust” with a news item that falsely claimed he has a past rift with actress Marian Rivera.

The news program aired an apology to Vice Ganda.

At the time, the comedian reminded viewers on “It’s Showtime” the importance of accountability and correcting mistakes.

“Baka mamaya fake iyang mga sinasabi natin. Kailangan, agad-agad, naitatama kung sakaling mali,” he said.

