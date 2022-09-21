Elodie Yung and Adan Canto in The Cleaning Lady. Fox "The Cleaning Lady"

One of 2021's most successful network shows is back for a second season.

In the hit action-drama series 'The Cleaning Lady,' Élodie Yung plays Thony de la Rosa, a Cambodian mother from the Philippines who’ll do anything to save her son, while Adan Canto portrays a charismatic syndicate leader who is trying to help her.

Fox "The Cleaning Lady"

Through online posts, many of the show's viewers have shown how invested they are in finding out what the future holds for the pair.

"[Co-star] Martha [Millan] told me, 'Élodie, you guys are called 'Armony!' Armony. This is fun. I feel like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. I think it is love, recognition, support. I think Thony has a debt. He did so much for her son. So it’s a very complex relationship," Yung shared.

Fox "The Cleaning Lady"

Yung's most significant role before playing 'The Cleaning Lady' was as Elektra in the 'Daredevil' series.

Canto also played a superhero early on in his career as Sunspot in the 2014 movie 'X-Men: Days of Future Past.'

"We haven't spoken about it, but someone brought it up recently that he was a fan of both our characters growing up, so that was interesting," Canto said of both him and Yung playing Marvel superheroes. "Because I did that X-Men film, what was it, like 10 years ago or so."

Fox "The Cleaning Lady"

When asked if he's interested of playing a superhero again, Canto replied, "Maybe if it's the right one. If it's the right one, yes."

Yung said season two of 'The Cleaning Lady,' which shows the plight of undocumented immigrants in America, will keep the viewers engaged on several fronts.

"Everything is melting. The lines between the family and the underworld of Vegas is kind of crossing so we're getting darker shades of this world that we've set up in season one. So it gets more intense for Thony, for Fiona as well, for every character I think the stakes have gone higher," the actress noted.

Fox "The Cleaning Lady"

Canto meanwhile shared his process in playing his enigmatic character on the show.

"I always start with his voice, with my character. Whatever I do as an actor, I need to know what their voice is. And that's not just the sound or the accent. It's more so where they're from defines their accent. Their accent defines their personality," he said.

"You know, you look at maybe traumas that they've had or references that they've had along the way and that defines their inner rhythm, their posture, how they walk, how they see the world around them. So yeah, I kind of start with voice can go backwards."

'The Cleaning Lady' is based on the original Argentinian series and the US adaptation was developed by Miranda Kwok.