Liza Soberano reacts to a rape comment: 'We won’t let this one pass'

MANILA – “Don’t worry we won’t let this one pass. They know my address.”

This was Liza Soberano’s response to a netizen who urged her not to let a rape threat just slip off and go unnoticed.

The issue stemmed from a tweet by Soberano dated September 6 where she complained about the internet service provided by a particular telecommunications company.

“Converge really needs to start fixing their internet speed. I am an unhappy customer,” she tweeted last September 6.

She also described them as “unprofessional” because they supposedly weren’t answering any of her calls.

On September 8, Soberano wrote an update also on her Twitter account and said: “Okay so PLDT came to my house yesterday and hooked me up with the best internet I have ever experienced in my whole 5 years of living in this house. 300 MBPS. What a lifesaver. Lag? I don’t know her.”

The following day, Soberano said she stumbled upon a few tweets from people who were upset and found her tweet about having fast internet offensive.

“I’m sorry your telecommunications provider isn’t taking care of your problems. In no way was it my intention to brag. I was just genuinely relieved to finally have fast internet. I know it’s a problem we are all struggling with now. So please, to all the internet providers please do your best to help people out especially at a time like this when internet has become an essential. We’re all trying to survive and get school and work done,” she said.

The actress likewise addressed an employee of her former internet service provider who allegedly divulged her personal information.

“Don’t try to turn this on me. My whole rant was about bad customer service. That’s pretty sketchy of you trying to make it look like it’s my fault why I have bad internet. I could go on and on, but bottomline treat your customers fairly, no matter who they are. Cause people work hard to pay for their internet and most of our work is done online now,” she said.

Following her posts, it reached Soberano’s attention that there was an alleged Converge employee who supposedly made a rape comment against her.

The actress herself retweeted a screen capture of the said remark on her Twitter feed which says: “Wala tayong magagawa, wala ng trabaho, kaya di bale ng masira ang image, magkapera lang. Sarap ipa-rape sa mga…. ewan!”

It is uncertain whether the said employee is the same one Soberano already addressed in her previous post.

Meanwhile, Converge posted this statement on their Facebook page on Monday.

“We are deeply concerned about the wrongful comments and behavior of some employees over social media. We do not tolerate such actions toward any customer and emphasize that their personal opinions do not reflect the company’s perspective, values, and culture,” it said.

Converge said they are “currently dealing with this matter and we will carry out disciplinary measures accordingly.”