'Disney Princess' concert coming to Manila, Cebu, Davao

The “Disney Princess - The Concert" will be coming to Manila, Cebu, and Davao for a series of performances in November.

In Manila, the shows will be held on November 18 and 19, with two time slots available at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. These performances will take place at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati.

Meanwhile, on November 21, the magic of Disney will light up Davao at 8 p.m., at the SMX Convention Center.

In Cebu, the show will be on November 22 at 8 p.m. at the Waterfront Hotel.

“Be our guest for a magical concert celebrating the music of every Disney Princess, performed by Broadway and television stars,” concert promoter Wilbros Live said in an announcement made on Wednesday.

“Whether you’re reliving your VHS glory days, dressing up in your favorite royal attire, or sharing the joy with your loved ones, 'Disney Princess - The Concert' is an unforgettable celebration not to be missed,” it added.

Tickets to the Manila shows will go on sale on September 30 via TicketWorld.com.ph, while those for Cebu and Davao will be available via SMTIckets.com.